Artists' exhibition of astronomical art at Rugby Art Gallery & Museum
Raw Sky runs at the Floor One Gallery from August 19 to September 6.
The work depicts the wonder of the night sky in unusual and imaginative ways using mixed media, cyanotypes, poetry, photography, sketching and photogravure etchings.
Clint Hamilton's work focuses on time, space and connection.
The moon and its many themes feature heavily within his current practice which he uses to explore our waning relationship with our constant satellite, the environment and ourselves.
Mark Tweedie's work straddles the gulf between art and science with high-resolution photographs, lunar sketches, poetry and an artist's book of 3.2 metres in length which visualises the scale of the
A reception takes place on Saturday, August 23, from 1.30pm - 3.30pm. On Saturday, August 30, at 2pm in the Floor One Gallery there will be a talk by Mark about his work.
