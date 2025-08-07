Artists' exhibition of astronomical art at Rugby Art Gallery & Museum

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green

Senior reporter

Published 7th Aug 2025, 14:20 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2025, 14:20 BST
A new exhibition of astronomical art promises to be out of this world at Rugby Art Gallery & Museum.

Raw Sky runs at the Floor One Gallery from August 19 to September 6.

The work depicts the wonder of the night sky in unusual and imaginative ways using mixed media, cyanotypes, poetry, photography, sketching and photogravure etchings.

Clint Hamilton's work focuses on time, space and connection.

Don't miss Raw Sky at Rugby Museum & Art Gallery.
Don't miss Raw Sky at Rugby Museum & Art Gallery.

The moon and its many themes feature heavily within his current practice which he uses to explore our waning relationship with our constant satellite, the environment and ourselves.

Mark Tweedie's work straddles the gulf between art and science with high-resolution photographs, lunar sketches, poetry and an artist's book of 3.2 metres in length which visualises the scale of the

distance between the Moon and the Earth.

A reception takes place on Saturday, August 23, from 1.30pm - 3.30pm. On Saturday, August 30, at 2pm in the Floor One Gallery there will be a talk by Mark about his work.

