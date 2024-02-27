Author and psychic to stars is back in Rugby for Benn Hall date
It takes place on March 21
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A psychic to the stars is back in Rugby passing on messages from ‘beyond the grave’ next month.
Steve Holbrook, regarded by many as one of the UK’s top Clairvoyant Mediums, is at the Benn Hall on Thursday, March 21.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Steve now has four books out, ‘Light in the Darkness’, ‘Out of this World’, and ‘Survival’, and the brand new ‘In a
World of my Own’.
Tickets are £18 on www.steveholbrook.co.uk, or £21 on the door, doors open 6.45pm for 7.30pm start.