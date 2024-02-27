Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A psychic to the stars is back in Rugby passing on messages from ‘beyond the grave’ next month.

Steve Holbrook, regarded by many as one of the UK’s top Clairvoyant Mediums, is at the Benn Hall on Thursday, March 21.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve now has four books out, ‘Light in the Darkness’, ‘Out of this World’, and ‘Survival’, and the brand new ‘In a

World of my Own’.