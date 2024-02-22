Big names and amazing stories lined up for Stratford Literary Festival

Mary Beard will be bringing the Roman Empire to life (photo: Caterina Turroni and Lion TV)

Classicist Mary Beard brings the Roman Empire to life, while the queen of crime fiction Val McDermid turns her pen to a retelling of Macbeth. Bestselling author of One Day, David Nicholls, reveals his latest novel, You Are Here, while TV’s Great British Sewing Bee judge Patrick Grant explains why the fashion industry needs a redesign.

Celebrating its 17th year, the festival will be offering a programme of nearly 70 events over five days, promising something for everyone.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leading its current affairs programme will be LBC presenter James O’Brien and Observer columnist Will Hutton, while Times columnist Daniel Finkelstein will share the moving story of his family and the Holocaust. Guardian columnist Polly Toynbee shares her intriguing family history too, and Birmingham MP Liam Byrne will consider in the inequality of wealth with Ella’s Kitchen founder Paul Lindley. Charity campaigner Derek Bardowell considers the volunteer economy worth over £4 billion and what it means to volunteer.

Most Popular

Val McDermid turns her pen to a retelling of Macbeth (photo: Charlotte Graham)

Inspiring mathematician Marcus Du Sautoy explains why maths can help you win at Monopoly, Gardeners’ World presenter Rachel de Thame recommends plants for pollinators while head of Global Insight at dating app Tinder gives advice on finding love.

The festival’s fiction line-up is led by the bestselling author John Boyne, Costa Prize winner AL Kennedy who will be asking if readers can tell the gender of an author from their writing, and Whitbread Prize winner and local author Susan Fletcher celebrates her latest novel. Broadcaster Michael Wood brings China’s best-known poet to wider acclaim and the successful young adult author Alex Wheatle shares the story of his troubled upbringing.

The festival’s selection of events for families and schools includes former Children’s Laureate Michael Rosen and current Laureate Joseph Coehlo, with fun interactive workshops to get involved in. Emerging writers and crafters are also well catered for with expert led workshops.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Stage and screen is celebrated with actor David Troughton and award-winning actress Juliet Stevenson who talk about their Stratford. The new co-artistic director of the RSC Tamara Harvey shares her vision for the RSC and smashing the glass ceiling in the creative industries, and impressionist and comedian Alistair McGowan who rounds off the Festival with a celebration of the genius Noel Coward.

Festival director Annie Ashworth said: “We are really excited by this May’s line-up which we believe has a strong balance of events to embrace all interests.

"Over the last 12 months the festival has grown to another level. There’s so much books can do to change lives.’