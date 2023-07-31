There are Rugby influences galore when the HMV Empire in Coventry stages its latest Sessions night this Friday, August 4.

The venue mixes up big names, tribute acts – and a chance for bands from the area to showcase their music.

The latter are free and this week’s line-up includes a string of acts with links to Rugby – Gutter Puppy, Wax Rats and Unchained – with Appocaholics also on the bill.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Earlier this month, the Advertiser reported how newly-elected Cllr Rob Barnett (Lab, Benn) had proposed a motion calling on the borough council to do more to promote the music scene in the Rugby area.

Most Popular

Gutter Puppy, keeping the punk spirit alive

He urged a range of measures to bring musicians together and explore ways of encouraging and supporting fresh generations of talent.

This triggered a unanimous vote to go further and for the council to seek funding to employ a cultural and musical officer.

Cllr Barnett’s day job is teaching but one of the other strings to his bow is as a member of Wax Rats.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And this week he told the paper about the Rugby connections at Friday’s gig: “Unchained are a young band of college students, one of whom I used to teach.

Wax Rats

“Gutter Puppy are a punk band. Bassist Connie Rudman (from Rugby) has done the artwork for some of my old band’s releases and she also designed the artwork for my album Voiceless.

“Wax Rats are currently in the middle of recording our debut album, with a hopeful autumn release.”