Blues guitarist launches his debut album with a live performance in Leamington

Blues guitarist Greg Brice launched his debut album with a live performance in Leamington. Photo: Chris Roberts/WiderView Visual Media

Greg Brice, from Shipston-on-Stour, played to an enthusiast crowd and great atmosphere at the Temperance café in Bath Street on Thursday November 3.

As he said before the event started: “I am nervous but excited and will be better when I get behind the microphone and start playing and singing.”

Greg who was brought up in Weston-sub-Edge, Gloucestershire before moving to Shipston-on-Stour six years ago. He started to create the songs for this album entitled “Greg Brice”, while he was studying for a Zoology degree at University of Aberdeen.

He has continued to create new songs and adaptations of blues and roots classics during his time in Shipston-on-Stour, supported by his wife Steph and immediate family.