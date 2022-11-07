Blues guitarist launches his debut album with a live performance in Leamington
A local blues guitarist launched his debut album with a live performance in Leamington.
Greg Brice, from Shipston-on-Stour, played to an enthusiast crowd and great atmosphere at the Temperance café in Bath Street on Thursday November 3.
As he said before the event started: “I am nervous but excited and will be better when I get behind the microphone and start playing and singing.”
Greg who was brought up in Weston-sub-Edge, Gloucestershire before moving to Shipston-on-Stour six years ago. He started to create the songs for this album entitled “Greg Brice”, while he was studying for a Zoology degree at University of Aberdeen.
He has continued to create new songs and adaptations of blues and roots classics during his time in Shipston-on-Stour, supported by his wife Steph and immediate family.
Due to funding issues Greg held a successful Kickstarter campaign which raised £5,000 for him to record his debut album.