Brand new band TV Pins unveil debut album 'Aircutter'

With lead vocalist James Schofield and bass player Simon Hudson hailing from Stratford-upon-Avon, their 5-piece outfit TV Pins have just released their debut album 'Aircutter', receiving positive reviews.

Having previously been labelled by Dan Worton of Ned's Atomic Dustbin as the 'British Crowded House' and playing multiple live shows up and down the country, newcomers TV Pins have recently unveiled their long-awaited debut album, 'Aircutter'.

With a wealth of experience in the music industry behind them, TV Pins announced themselves to the world at the start of the decade, and have gone from strength to strength with each passing year. The easy-on-the-ear vocals of lead singer James Schofield meet the melodic prowess of Duncan O’Neill, Miles Nicholas, Simon Hudson and Grace Bailey-Hinks to create an uplifting classic sound. Having already gained a reputation for their energetic live shows, this is only just the beginning for TV Pins.

Speaking about the album, the band say, 'So much time, effort and love has gone into these tunes. We're beyond thrilled that Aircutter is finally going to see the light of day and we are busting to get out there to play it live. It's been a glorious evolution of fun and work bringing our debut album to the world.’

'Aircutter' album artwork.

TV Pins are a 5-piece band from London and the West Midlands, delivering vocal harmony drenched sounds of West coast Americana with distinctively British avant-garde songwriting. They share a love of keyboard grooves and a fusion of styles from 70s Americana, classic British new wave, 60’s psychedelia and hook-laden power pop.

Songwriters Duncan O’Neill & Miles Nicholas played in the 1990s busking pop phenomenon, Bean and toured in Canada, Australia & Europe making huge waves on the fringe, cabaret and music festival circuits. They performed on TV shows and released singles that lead to supports with huge 90s acts such as Blur. Miles went on to be an award-winning composer and arranger in his own right writing for film and major events in Australia.

Simon Hudson, the bass guitarist and co-writer founded one of the world's most lauded tribute bands, The Smyths and for many years has toured internationally and become known for sparkling live performances. He has also written and played with other artists and songwriters across Europe including James Clarke Five, Charlie Grant and Lopez.

Singer James Schofield joined the band three years ago and brought his own emerging talent as a singer songwriter. From developing a solo career of regional acclaim in the Midlands area to fronting TV Pins with his powerful voice, James completes the band to deliver multi-vocal harmony rock songs and quality catchy songwriting, with Grace Bailey-Hinks contributing keys and backing vocals.