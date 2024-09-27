Can you dig it? Meet the Warwickshire archaeologists who are keeping history alive
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Lee Baylis and Julian Amos are inviting members to join the newly-formed South Warwickshire Archaeological Society.
“We are welcoming new members to join us to get all the benefits of getting involved with digs, coming to talks and lectures and being a part of our society,” said Lee, who lives in Rugby.
Julian, who lives in Warwick, added: “We are always working towards projects and research, any projects we are working on will be on the current projects page, equally if you have found something you think is archaeological or important let us know and we can help and advise.”
For more information and to join the society, visit https://southwarwickshirearchaeologicalsociety.co.uk/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.