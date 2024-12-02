Christmas concert in Hillmorton will help raise money for life-saving charity

A Christmas concert in Hillmorton will raise vital funds for a life-saving charity.

Rugby Male Voice Choir’s Christmas Concert is being held at St George's Church, St Johns Avenue, on Saturday, December 14.

Special guest artistes are the Woodland Singers and Guyathrie Patrick (Mezzo-Soprano).

The night will raise money for Our Jay Foundation – the Mayor’s charity - which helps provide accessible defibrillators to improve cardiac arrest survival rates.

Tickets are £12.50 for adults and £6 for children under 16. Buy tickets on the door or by emailing [email protected]. There is a buffet and drinks afterwards

The concert starts at 7.30pm.