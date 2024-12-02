Christmas concert in Hillmorton will help raise money for life-saving charity

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green

Senior reporter

Published 2nd Dec 2024, 17:04 BST
Updated 2nd Dec 2024, 17:18 BST
A Christmas concert in Hillmorton will raise vital funds for a life-saving charity.

Rugby Male Voice Choir’s Christmas Concert is being held at St George's Church, St Johns Avenue, on Saturday, December 14.

Special guest artistes are the Woodland Singers and Guyathrie Patrick (Mezzo-Soprano).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The night will raise money for Our Jay Foundation – the Mayor’s charity - which helps provide accessible defibrillators to improve cardiac arrest survival rates.

Tickets are £12.50 for adults and £6 for children under 16. Buy tickets on the door or by emailing [email protected]. There is a buffet and drinks afterwards

The concert starts at 7.30pm.

Related topics:MayorTickets
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice