Concert and workshop were a success for Leamington choir which is welcoming new members

The Leamington singers in concert. Picture supplied.

A Leamington have marked their second year of signing together by holding a concert and workshop.

The Leamington Singers gave the informal concert at their base – St Nicholas church in Radford Semele - in front of an audience of more than 100 people.

The programme followed the pattern of previous concerts with a wide variety of styles of music from old and new pop songs, musicals, and folk songs.

And later last month, Mike Horth, the choir’s musical director, led an all-day summer workshop at the church 40 people took part.

This year Mike had chosen a medley of songs by 1960s American group, The Mamas and The Papas.

The Leamington Singers are welcoming new members of all ages and abilities.

There are no auditions all prospective members need is a enthusiasm, a love of singing, and the desire to sing with an informal but structured group of friendly people in a relaxing environment.