A concert to celebrate the restoration and 50th anniversary of the pipe-organ at St Peter's Church in Dunchurch will take place on Saturday October 1.
The varied programme will feature a wealth of local performers, such as local school choirs, Dunchurch Voices, Rugby Male Voice Choir, Espressivo Quartet, Jayne Dalley-Hewer (soprano) and Richard Copeland (organist).
The Area Dean for Rugby, the Revd Steve Gold, will bless the pipe-organ, and representatives of the charities who contributed towards the cost of restoration will be honoured guests.
The Mayor of Rugby, Cllr Carolyn Watson-Merret, will also be attending.
Tickets cost £10 (adult) which includes a glass of sparkling wine or soft drink, and celebratory cake; £5 for those aged between 12 -18; children free. Tickets are available from Wanda Fashions and Dunchurch Post Office.
Doors open at 6.30 pm for 7pm
All proceeds will go to St Peter's Church.