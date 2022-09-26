A concert to celebrate the restoration and 50th anniversary of the pipe-organ at St Peter's Church in Dunchurch will take place on Saturday October 1.

A concert to celebrate the restoration and 50th anniversary of the pipe-organ at St Peter's Church in Dunchurch will take place on Saturday October 1.

The varied programme will feature a wealth of local performers, such as local school choirs, Dunchurch Voices, Rugby Male Voice Choir, Espressivo Quartet, Jayne Dalley-Hewer (soprano) and Richard Copeland (organist).

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Area Dean for Rugby, the Revd Steve Gold, will bless the pipe-organ, and representatives of the charities who contributed towards the cost of restoration will be honoured guests.

Most Popular

The Mayor of Rugby, Cllr Carolyn Watson-Merret, will also be attending.

Tickets cost £10 (adult) which includes a glass of sparkling wine or soft drink, and celebratory cake; £5 for those aged between 12 -18; children free. Tickets are available from Wanda Fashions and Dunchurch Post Office.

Doors open at 6.30 pm for 7pm