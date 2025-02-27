Constellations review - A remarkable, unusual and beautiful treat on Leamington stage

Leonie Slater as Marianne and Ted McGowan as Roland in Constellations (photo: Richard Smith)

Nick Le Mesurier reviews Constellations, directed by Sue Moore at the Loft Theatre, Leamington​

​What if? That is the question that enthrals or bedevils most of us at some time or another. What if we’d done this instead of that, said that instead of this?

According to some scientific theories, we live in an infinite number of universes all at the same time, and an action in one may not be quite the same as an action in another. It’s a mind-boggling concept and one that offers either hope or despair, or possibly both at the same time.

Constellations, by Nick Payne and directed by Sue Moore, plays with this complex notion through the lens of a single love affair. The basic story is simple. Roland (Ted McGowan), a professional beekeeper, meets Marianne (Leonie Slater), a physicist, and they fall in love. They have their joys and troubles. Eventually Marianne develops brain cancer that slowly deprives her of speech and threatens to kill her. Along the way their relationship takes many twists and turns, apparently simultaneously. Because we cannot appreciate this directly, on stage or anywhere else, we see instead a series of short, scenarios in which one and then the other says or does something in a subtly different way. A multiplicity of possibilities is thus rendered comprehensible by translation into a linear, albeit fragmented, narrative arc.

Far from being the intellectual experience this might seem, Constellations is a beautiful and palpably real story of two flawed human beings seeking meaning through love. The play places huge demands on the two actors, who are onstage all the time and can never rest on a single emotional trajectory. Instead, they must keep switching their characters, each slightly changed, recognisable of course, but varied by a gesture, a nuance of voice, a facial tic. It’s an incredible acting achievement.

“The laws of physics have no past or present. There is no time at the level of molecules. It’s symmetrical,” says Marianne. What this actually means is difficult to grasp, and the effect of this unusual, original play is either exhilarating or frustrating, depending on your point of view. Which, one might say, is the point of this remarkable, touchingly beautiful play, given its full due at the Loft.

​Until March 8. Call 01926 830 680 or visit lofttheatrecompany.com to book.