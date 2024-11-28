Craig Revel Horwood speaks out as he hits Milton Keynes stage in panto Peter Pan

Strictly Come Dancing favourite talks Captain Hook, staying young and where he gets his energy from

​Captain Hook is a well worn role for Craig Revel Horwood, who has played the baddie in panto a few times previously – but this year's performance in Peter Pan at Milton Keynes Theatre will be every bit as fresh as the first time.

​“It's very open, and you are with a different cast every time, so it will never be the same twice,” he promises. “You can bring as much of you or as much of the character as you want. I've done it several different ways actually, I have played him drunk and disorderly, I've played him Pirates of the Caribbean,” he laughs. “There are a lot of ways you can modernise it and associate it. I usually go with the big old wig and all that stuff, but this year I am going to be more modern, I think.”

His seasonal role in Milton Keynes isn't the first time he has visited the new city in 2024; he starred as the Wicked Witch of the West in The Wizard of Oz earlier in the year.

But that's not all Craig has been involved with in recent times. Now That's What I Call A Musical is currently delivering a massive dose of ‘80s pop nostalgia at venues around the country – Craig is the director and choreographer behind that. He's a super power when it comes to work ethic, or at least that's how it appears.

What does he put it down to? “Berocca,” he laughs, giving a nod to the health supplement. “I think you mentally prepare yourself, and I know what to expect – it's no surprise to me, and I enjoy it.

“I always think, 'It's only short, it's not a 12-month sentence’. It's only like, one month.”

A handsome wage certainly doesn't hurt. “Yeah, it pays well, that's without a shadow of a doubt,” he acknowledges. “That's another reason why you do it, I suppose, but I would not do it if I did not enjoy it. Everything I do, I enjoy. And it's new every year – this year I am working with very, very young people who are all in their 20s. All the leading characters in this are quite young, which will be fun because they have a fresh approach, and it keeps me young and on my toes.”

And he welcomes collaboration in his work – inviting everyone to have their say. “I'm not set in my ways, and it's not my way or the highway.”

Craig's diary must be organised to within an inch of that hook he'll wear so well this festive season. If we didn't know better, we'd think he'd been cloned, but it's just good old-fashioned hard work and time discipline that enables him to make a success of all he does.

“Generally, in between shows that's when I do my meetings for the Strictly Come Dancing live tour, and I also use that time to write. I am writing a new show for myself that goes with my solo album,” he says, mentioning Revelations – Songs Boys Don't Sing, which is a perfect release in time to reach those Christmas stockings.

“When I finish the Strictly Come Dancing tour I go to Australia and film Dancing with the Stars there, then I come back and I start immediately on the tour. I'm disciplined, but I get that from dance, I suppose.”

Craig's passion for the artform wasn't discovered the usual way. It was a simple exercise class that set him on the path to being a household name. “I went to an exercise class and it was dance-based, and I picked it up and really liked moving to the music and that was it, I was hooked,” he says, no pun intended. “I loved the people, I found something I really liked doing and then I trained and studied more.

“Some three or four-year-olds love dancing at home and their parents see something in them that maybe they take them to a dance class, but I was never like that.”

Before letting Craig get back to prepping for his role of a baddie, we need to know – what makes this Peter Pan so special? “It's a really great story, it has a moral, it is a great tale for children, it has flying in it, it has crocodiles in it, it has lots of singing, lots of dancing, and it is very, very funny,” he says without a second thought. “And we've also got a monkey this year as well!”

Peter Pan runs from December 6 to January 5. Visit atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes to book.