Find out more about a trailblazing Leamington dance company that now tours around the world
Co-founder of Motionhouse will be giving a talk at Leamington Society's next meeting
The co-founder of a Leamington-based dance company that now tours around the world will be talking about their 'trailblazing journey' at the next Leamington Society meeting.
Motionhouse was created here in 1988, rehearses in Spencer's Yard and now tours the world with its thrilling dance-circus productions.
Co-founder Louise Richards will be giving the talk at the Leamington Society's meeting on Thursday September 15 at 7.30pm in Dormer Place.
Visitors are welcome. Admission £2 for all.