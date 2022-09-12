Find out more about a trailblazing Leamington dance company that now tours around the world

Motionhouse was created here in 1988, rehearses in Spencer's Yard and now tours the world with its thrilling dance-circus productions.

The co-founder of a Leamington-based dance company that now tours around the world will be talking about their 'trailblazing journey' at the next Leamington Society meeting.

Co-founder Louise Richards will be giving the talk at the Leamington Society's meeting on Thursday September 15 at 7.30pm in Dormer Place.