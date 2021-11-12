Five of the best things to do in and around Leamington. Warwick and Kenilworth over the coming week

James Haskell brings stories from his colourful rugby career to the Spa Centre

1 The Mellstock Band

The Dream Factory, Stratford Road, Warwick, Tuesday November 16

The Mellstock Band bring their programme The Shepherd’s Calendar to Warwick next week for the first time. With the words of Thomas Hardy, John Clare and the Somerset parson John Holland, the four members of the band give readings and songs, with the music played on clarinet, concertina, violin and serpent. Dressed in costume from Hardy’s time, the band celebrate rural merrymaking and courtship through the four seasons. Call 01926 497000 or visit leamingtonmusic.org to book.

2 The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde

Spa Centre, Leamington, Monday November 15 and Tuesday November 16

Doctor Henry Jekyll is a good man. Successful within his field and respected by his peers, he’s close to a neurological discovery that will change the face of medical science forever. But his methods are less than ethical, and when a close friend and colleague threatens to expose and destroy his work, Jekyll is forced to experiment on himself, whereupon something goes very wrong – or very right. And suddenly Jekyll has a new friend, the brutal Edward Hyde. Blackeyed Theatre presents Robert Louis Stevenson’s dark psychological fantasy in atmospheric style, evoking the myth and mystery of 19th century London’s fog-bound streets. Visit royalspacentreandtownhall.co.uk for more information.

3 David Rodigan

The Assembly, Leamington, Friday November 12

For more than 40 years David Rodigan has been a major name in the bass heavy atmosphere of Britain’s reggae dance-halls. He plays his unique collection of customised dub plates and classic recordings extensively across the globe from New York to Tokyo, Berlin to Kingston Jamaica to loyal reggae fans of all ages. Visit assemblyleamington.com to book.

4 The Dolly Show

Spa Centre, Leamington, Thursday November 18

The world-renowned Dolly Parton tribute act starring Kelly O’Brien begins its tour in Leamington. Kelly said: “We chose to start the tour in Leamington because I have had such a fantastic reception when I have performed there before. There are a lot of Dolly fans in the town, and I can’t wait to entertain them.” Visit royalspacentreandtownhall.co.uk to book.

5 The James Haskell Show

Spa Centre, Leamington, Friday November 19