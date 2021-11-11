Five of the best things to do in and around Rugby in the days ahead

Crissy Rock is heading to the Benn Hall

1 Rugby and District Art Society Awards Exhibition

Rugby Art Gallery and Museum, November 27 to December 9

New and inspiring artistic creations will be showcased this month by members of the Rugby and District Art Society. An independent panel of judges will evaluate the works entered, and the public will also be able to vote for their favourite. Society president Paul Torr said: “There are many talented artists and craftspeople in and around Rugby, and one of the society’s aims is to provide a public showcase for their talents. If you like the show, join us!” Visit rugbyanddistrictartsociety.org.uk for more.

2 An Evening With Brian Blessed

Albany Theatre, Coventry, November 19

Larger-than-life actor, writer and presenter Brian Blessed is known for his hearty, king-sized portrayals on film and television. A giant of a man accompanied by an eloquent wit and booming, operatic voice, he is also an avid explorer and climber and An Evening with Brian Blessed will combine anecdotes from his illustrious acting career with tales of his adventuring. With a career spanning more than 50 years, there is no shortage of material. On screen, he has appeared in everything from Doctor Who to Kenneth Branagh’s Shakespeare films and lent his voice to the Peppa Pig cartoons. On stage, his credits range from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats to Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. Visit albanytheatre.co.uk to book.

3 The James Haskell Show

Royal & Derngate, Northampton, November 15 and Spa Centre, Leamington, November 19

One of rugby’s most ferocious flankers and biggest characters, James Haskell has had an extraordinary experience of the game and has lots to say about rugby life – littered with comical and often outrageous personal anecdotes from pitch to pub and everywhere in between. Expect brutal honesty and laughs aplenty.

4 Crissy Rock: Live

Benn Hall, Rugby, November 26

Best known as one of the stars of ITV1’s hit series Benidorm and a multi-award winner, Crissy is also an established and outrageous stand-up comedian. From her routines directed at useless partners to her journey through the onset of middle age, Crissy promises a night of non-stop blasts of comedy. Visit rugby.gov.uk/bennhall to book or for more information.

5 Manford’s Comedy Club

Macready Theatre, Rugby School, November 20