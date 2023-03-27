It was a decade with so much more than The Beatles and The Stones – and one of the other bands who produced a string of classic hits will be playing Rugby in May.

The Searchers date back to the late 1950s and with one of their founding members still in the line-up, the band lay claim to the title of longest-running group in pop history.

In the heady days of Merseybeat mania they had three number one singles – Sweets for my Sweet, Needles and Pins, and Don’t Throw Your Love Away – plus numerous other hits.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They announced they would stop touring in 2018 but are getting back together for another tour with John McNally still at the helm.

Most Popular

The Searchers will be playing The Benn Hall in Rugby on Saturday, May 27.

He formed a skiffle band in 1957 which evolved into The Searchers in 1959 and is joined by Frank Allen on bass and vocals, who has been involved since 1964, Spencer James who has been on guitar and vocals for 37 years and newly-recruited drummer Richie Burns.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A spokesperson said: “The band has chosen to call this the ‘Thank You Tour’ as a mark of respect and appreciation for the legions of fans who have supported them over the years.

"Fans will be treated to a full set of The Searchers’ best-loved songs, including When You Walk In The Room, Goodbye My Love, Sugar & Spice and What Have They Done To The Rain, as well as the three UK number one hits.

"Also included will be material from the 70s and 80s, when the Searchers were signed to Sire Records, becoming label-mates with some of the hippest acts around including Talking Heads, The Cure, Madonna and The Ramones – who covered Needles and Pins.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"This was one of the band’s favourite creative periods and saw them recording at Rockfield Studios in Wales.

"Keep an ear out for gems including Hearts in Her Eyes, Love’s Melody, Infatuation and It’s Too Late.”