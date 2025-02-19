Hamlet RSC review: Time and tides make for a thrilling spectacle

Captivating: Luke Thallon as Hamlet (Marc Brenner)

Peter Ormerod reviews Hamlet, presented by the RSC at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre, Stratford

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The time is out of joint, cries Hamlet. Dawning on him is the reality of crisis – political, personal, existential. ​

And time is perhaps the defining matter in this remarkable production. It is not only that eternity collides here with the finitude of life and the clock’s merciless counting; it is also that the production is characterised by its rapidity, which does strange things to the play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is as starry a show as Stratford has seen for years. It is directed by the Rupert Goold CBE, a winner of two Olivier Awards and whose recent hits include Dear England at the National. It is designed by Es Devlin, who has staged tours for Beyoncé, Adele, Kanye West and U2, as well as two Superbowl half-time shows and the 2016 Olympic opening ceremony. The cast includes Jared Harris of Mad Men and The Crown; Anton Lesser of, among other things, Wolf Hall; and another Olivier Award winner, Elliot Levey. The production is undoubtedly an Event.

Jared Harris as Claudius (photo: Marc Brenner)

It looks like it, too; and, for the most part, it feels like it. Shakespeare set the play in Elsinore, a castle. Here, Elsinore is a ship. Devlin has reimagined the theatrical space: the stage tips fiercely up and down, sometimes with apparently genuine peril. Instead of conventional scenery, there are impressive projections, of the sea in its various states, and of the vessel’s engine rooms. Resounding throughout are disquieting nautical hums and drones. The horizon may be vast, but life here is tight and contained.

Your father has died. You believe your uncle killed him. And now, your uncle has shacked up with your mother. What on earth do you do? This is the torturous predicament in which Hamlet finds himself, and Luke Thallon lives every breath and heartbeat of this impossible existence. He is magnetic and captivating: Thallon’s delivery is naturalistic but always pristine, and the words searing and shimmering from his lips. Every syllable is replete with meaning, and his face is just as expressive, at times recalling, of all people, Rik Mayall. The great speeches flow effortlessly. Hamlet’s power and resolve are simultaneously mighty and brittle: Thallon is this in human form, with comic skills too. It would be no surprise were he to become as lauded as his fellow cast members.

Expert performances abound. Harris’s Claudius is a portrait of untroubled malevolence; Levey brings a winning crispness to the verbose Polonius; Nancy Carroll finds precisely the right degree of warmth as Gertrude; Nia Towle’s sweet Ophelia carries a sardonic swagger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Equally striking is the swiftness of it all. Shakespeare’s longest play is done here in three hours, including the interval, and is presented as if it takes place over one night. This streamlining is pretty severe: it makes for an intense and incessantly thrilling watch, proper edge-of-your-seat stuff; but of course things are lost, and one of those is time itself. It is breathless, but maybe this play needs time to breathe, time for our feelings for these people and their relationships to deepen. It sacrifices weight for speed, and some cargo is jettisoned a touch carelessly.

Luke Thallon as Hamlet (photo: Marc Brenner)

But for excitement, clarity and sheer impact, this Hamlet is hard to beat. It is a great technical achievement, and the talent assembled truly radiates. The time is out of joint; who can set it right?

Until March 29. Call 01789 331111 or visit rsc.org.uk to book.