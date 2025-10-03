Holy Bass review - Leamington parish church becomes 'temple of drum and bass'

Laser-style lighting added to the atmosphere

Josh Layton reviews Holy Bass at All Saints' church, Leamington

All Saints’ church has opened its doors to all sections of the community in recent years, welcoming everyone from a Ukrainian café to volunteers transforming a scruffy green outside.

A pounding drum and bass rave, however, is something completely out of the box.

I only became aware of Holy Bass, surely one of Leamington's strangest ever gigs, when I was nosing around the Grade II-listed building on Saturday afternoon.

Junglist speaker stacks had been erected at the front of the chancel, with a gap for a DJ booth.

"Are you having a rave?" I half-jokingly asked one of the crew milling around the rig.

"Yes we are, seven to 11pm, come down."

On the night, the house of God became a temple of dark and stormy drum and bass, the kind that hits you in the chest and head and refuses to let you leave the dancefloor, or in this case the nave.

The front of the hall was screened off into a dancefloor, with the focal point being a DJ booth emblazoned with the Riggamortiz sound system logo.

Camera phones did a 360 to capture the scene, sweeping across the Gothic architecture as laser-style lighting illuminated the hall.

The first few DJs had the crowd moving, but some of the bass blitzes were distorted, maybe as the crew got used to the extraordinary soundscape.

Then something divine happened.

The jocks zeroed in on the punchy system and it was impossible not to be moved at a gig that seemed sent from the heavens.

The event took place on Saturday September 27. Visit allsaintschurchleamington.org.uk for details of future events at the church.