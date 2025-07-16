In pictures: Rugby choirs combine to perform breath-taking Vivaldi concert

Each individual choir had spent more than six months planning and preparing separately before joining up for final rehearsal on the afternoon of the Saturday evening concert.

Lining up under a new name; The Combined Community Choirs of Rugby, they attracted a full house at Saint Andrew’s Church.

On an evening dedicated to the anniversary of the first performance of The Four Seasons in Amsterdam, 300 years ago, the first half opened with Amie performing Vivaldi’s Sonata No’ 6 in G minor followed by Fuga da Capella, both on recorder and with piano accompaniment by David King.

Stringendo, a string septet who play regularly at Saint Andrew’schose music by John Ireland and Benjamin Britten and local violinist Andrew Rackham, accompanied by David King, closed the first half with Vivaldi’s Concerto in A minor, opus No.6.

There had been some scepticism about performing Vivaldi without strings, but from the opening intro of ‘A time to dance’ until the final soul-stirring coda of a ‘Time of peace’, the performance enthralled and captivated the audience, most of whom would never have experienced choral music played in this way.

Without a doubt, the venue contributed to the success.

The sound of voices rising high into the stone vaults of the church; swirling around the arches before trickling down to smother the audience with a deep resonance that left some of them holding their breath.

There were a few quirkier moments during the performance.

Body slapping and finger snapping to represent a summer storm, caused a chuckle or two and the crescendo of whistling and chirping to let us know it was spring caught some by surprise.

Canon Edmund Newey, Rector of Rugby, said: “It was a huge privilege to host the Combined Community Choirs of Rugby at St Andrew’s parish church. What a memorable evening Amie Boyd and her singers gave us – full of musical colour, inventiveness and joy.

"All proceeds from the event will go to the church Organ Fund. Our pipe organ badly needs refurbishing.

Anyone wishing to support our Organ Appeal can donate to: The Friends of St Andrew’s. A/C number 23228760. Sort Code 309717. Marked ‘Organ Appeal’

