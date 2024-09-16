In pictures: some of the headline acts for the Leamington Comedy Festival including Ruby Wax and Nish Kumar

The event, taking place at The Royal Spa Centre from Friday September 27 to Saturday October 5, will also include shows by Mark Watson, Alfie Moore, Mitch Benn and Phoenix Nights celebrity psychic Clinton Baptiste plus Edinburgh Festival stalwarts The Noise Next Door.

Regular festival favourites Comedy Club 4 Kids and the Friday Night Comedy Club will return.

The festival’s programmer Mark Makin said: “This year’s line-up is arguably our biggest yet.

"And it’s great that all our hard work over the last 12 years means we can now attract this calibre of acts to the town.”

“Everyone needs a good laugh, especially when things are tough and we hope we can spread some joy around the town for a week or so."

For tickets for the shows visit www.leamingtoncomedy.com or call 01926 334418.

