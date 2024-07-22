An estimated 14,000 people packed in to the grounds of the castle for the final of four shows taking place at the venue.
Gallagher performed a 19-song set, beginning with tracks from his latest album Council Skies and worked back to Oasis classics.
Fans were treated to tracks including Pretty Boy, If I had A Gun…, The Masterplan, Stand By Me, Live Forever and Don’t Look Back In Anger.
Joining the former Oasis guitarist was former Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr and The Waeve – which features Blur’s Graham Coxon.
Like Gallagher, Marr played a selection of solo hits and Smiths classics, while Coxon – who is joined in The Waeve by his wife Rose Elinor Dougall, played tracks from their debut album.
A full review of last night’s show will follow.
