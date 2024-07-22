Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds on stage at Warwick Castle on Sunday, July 21. Photo by David Jackson.Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds on stage at Warwick Castle on Sunday, July 21. Photo by David Jackson.
In Pictures: Thousands pack into Warwick Castle for Noel Gallagher headline gig

David Jackson
By David Jackson
Published 22nd Jul 2024, 13:49 BST
Updated 23rd Jul 2024, 11:46 BST
Thousands of music fans headed to Warwick Castle on Sunday to watch Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds

An estimated 14,000 people packed in to the grounds of the castle for the final of four shows taking place at the venue.

Gallagher performed a 19-song set, beginning with tracks from his latest album Council Skies and worked back to Oasis classics.

Fans were treated to tracks including Pretty Boy, If I had A Gun…, The Masterplan, Stand By Me, Live Forever and Don’t Look Back In Anger.

Joining the former Oasis guitarist was former Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr and The Waeve – which features Blur’s Graham Coxon.

Like Gallagher, Marr played a selection of solo hits and Smiths classics, while Coxon – who is joined in The Waeve by his wife Rose Elinor Dougall, played tracks from their debut album.

A full review of last night’s show will follow.

