'Perhaps the last great double act': Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith (photo: Marc Brenner)

Peter Ormerod reviews Inside No. 9 Stage/Fright at The Alexandra, Birmingham

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spoiler alert: everything is a spoiler. Or maybe nothing is. Such is the world of Inside No. 9, the moving hilarious horrifying heartwarming disturbing furious joyful mysterious fun BBC series in which the unexpected was always expected, to the point where it became unexpected all over again. It ended last year after winning countess awards and running for nine series. Each episode was quite different from every other episode, except that they all took place in somewhere numbered nine – such as a house or a hotel room or a train carriage – and all were written by Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith. Those two were also usually the main characters, and they are rarely out of the spotlight in Stage/Fright, the theatrical version of the show, which was a great success on the West End earlier this year and is now touring for the first time.

Most Popular

You never know quite where you are with this thing. First the rug is pulled out from under you, and then the carpet, and then the floorboards. Its title at least gives a clue as to its structure: the first half is essentially like watching the TV series on stage, with some familiar characters, indeed most of a whole episode. The second half is a standalone fright fest, an elaborate and intricately layered story that starts off like a hokey horror and develops into a supernatural chiller, punctuated with jump scares.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And it is an undoubted triumph. You get your money’s worth, and then some. The show is rammed with ideas, put together so meticulously that it never feels cluttered or clever-clever. It is a technical marvel suffused with heart and care: Shearsmith and Pemberton display an utter mastery of their crafts as writers and performers and storytellers, but there is no sense that they are self-satisfied virtuosos. All is put to the service of greater things: entertainment, the audience, and Inside No. 9 itself.

Reece Shearsmith (photo: Marc Brenner)

There is deep affection here. There is the affection the pair have for theatre, for its traditions and its superstitions, for its craft and practicality and communality. And there is the affection they have – and they may not like my saying this – for each other. Almost by accident, they have become a great double act, perhaps the last great double act. They are less like a classic straight-man and clown, more like a cat and a dog, and their relationship is complex and compelling.

As with the TV series, some bits work better than others, and the first half benefited from a spark of spontaneity – on this occasion, an attempt at Flamenco dancing by Adrian Chiles (there is a different celebrity guest each show). But such is the invention and imagination here that every moment feels pregnant with possibility; there is a sense that anything could happen at any time. It helps too that a laugh is never more than 30 seconds away.

It all makes for a unique night of deliciously twisted, liquorice-tinged entertainment. Spoiler alert: you’ll leave on Cloud 9.

Until Saturday October 11. Visit atgtickets.com/Birmingham to book.