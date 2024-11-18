Jack and the Beanstalk review - Surprisingly touching Chipping Norton pantomime is a cut above

'A great script, good tunes and all the over-the-top characters you’d expect': Jack and the Beanstalk at The Theatre, Chipping Norton (photo: Felicity Fox)

Nick Le Mesurier reviews Jack and the Beanstalk at The Theatre, Chipping Norton

​The hardest-working pantomime show returns to The Theatre Chipping Norton with a bang this year, with two shows on offer most days right up to January 12. How do they do it, one asks?

Well, apart from superhuman amounts of energy there is the obvious love for the show, which shines through this warm, funny, sometimes thoughtful production. It has a great script, good tunes and all the over-the-top characters you’d expect, plus a lovely rapport with the audience, and of course a beautiful set and setting. Chippy’s colourful little theatre does much to help create an inclusive ambience.

Pantomime demands tradition, but with a twist. This year’s Jack and The Beanstalk avoids much of the slapstick vulgarity that typically characterises many panto performances. Instead, we have a surprisingly touching tale of romance between Anglo-Saxon Jack (Josh Rosewood) and Viking Lotta Lacktable, aka Pipsqueak (Madison Dixon), who each have family problems, especially Pipsqueak, whose wicked sister, Inge Klippansofa (Ailsa Jay) wants to usurp their father, softie-king Olaf Billybookcase (Roger Parkins) and take over the country of Smorgasbord. It’s Vikings v Saxons in a gentle war of occupation and oppression, in which the Vikings are the dominant power.

'An all-round treat' (photo: Felicity Fox)

The sharp-eyed among you will have spotted a Swedish / Ikea theme, which on the whole is carried off successfully, and is an original and somewhat middle-class take on an old tale. But then, we are in Chipping Norton, where Ikea taste and design are no doubt familiar!

No pantomime is complete, of course, without its Dame, and here we have the glorious Gertrude (Andy Cryer), Jack’s mother and – well that would be to give away some of the plot and you are surely owed some suspense. She is quite tastefully flamboyant for a pantomime, which doesn’t preclude some marvellous costumes, not least a clever dress made out of – you guessed it – Ikea bags. The ingenuity of the costume designers should be more widely celebrated.

The baddies are also refreshingly more than caricatures. There’s the Giant, Big Brian, also played on stilts by Roger Parkins, who is commanded by wicked Inge to eat poor Jack, though he obviously doesn’t really want to. And Inge herself is also a little more than the merely malevolent witch of traditional form. She’s a rock goddess, a sexy seductress, and a scheming politician who manipulates the Viking democracy to seize her father’s crown. Some pantomimes go all out for the topical and relevant, but to Chippy’s credit it wears its politics lightly.

The supporting roles are often just as important as the leads. I loved Ruth Brotherton’s bouncy bovine, Daisy, Jack’s talking cow-friend, who has a great costume and is the clever-clogs in the story. And who could fail to be charmed by the marvellous Pippins, played on the night I was there by Lucy Eyles, Isla Morris, Aliya Nixon, and Vivi Walkden. The Pippins are a regular feature of a Chippy panto, and always on top form.

Written by Stephen Mitchell and directed by John Terry, this is a show that is a cut above most others of its kind and is an all-round treat. Definitely worth spoiling yourself and the family this Christmas.

Until January 12. Visit chippingnortontheatre.com or call 01608 642350 to book.