Ken Bruce, Seann Walsh and Mark Pougatch all set to feature in Rugby's popular Festival on the Close​​​​​​​

The Festival on The Close, run by Macready Theatre, aims to bring a festival of arts, outreach and education to the borough within the grounds of Rugby School.

The festival promises a bumper-packed schedule.

The return of a popular festival will celebrate all things cultural and creative in Rugby.

The event, which will raise funds for Cancer Research, is set to transform the school into a buzzing hub of practical science, creative technology and ambitious arts in June, alongside a programme of professional and student performances.

This year’s festival kicks off with a Night at the Musicals event with the BBC Concert Orchestra, hosted by broadcasting legend Ken Bruce and featuring a cast of West End stars including two-time Olivier Award winner Joanna Riding along with Louise Dearman (Wicked), Dean Chisnall (Les Mis) and Oliver Tompsett (We Will Rock You).

And, this year’s Cancer Research UK Comedy Night is headlined by I’m a Celebrity favourite Seann Walsh while ITV Sport’s Chief Commentator and Festival Patron Mark Pougatch will be special guest in the Tom Seals Presents musical chat show, along with a superb live big band playing some of Mark’s favourite songs - all taking place in the specially-built Macready outdoor arena.

Other main stage shows include family favourites such as Horrible Histories Live while the festival comes to a close with a glorious, al fresco concert from BRUNO: A tribute to Bruno Mars.

The festival’s workshop programme aims to inspire and empower young people, giving them the opportunity to get creative and try something new. School pupils from across Warwickshire are invited to take part in a series of school workshop activities - from science experiments to samba percussion, brain dissections to bagpipes, mechanical engineering to meditation.

The festival will also support the Bicentenary celebrations, with the subtitle and theme - a fine disregard.

Two sets of two tickets are also available to win including for Seann Walsh Comedy Night and BRUNO: A Tribute to Bruno Mars.