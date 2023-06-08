Kenilworth theatre to stage world premiere of Andrew Davies's Pride and Prejudice adaptation

Yes, Mr Darcy’s wet shirt is in there too

Andrew Davies: 'It’s been really exciting to get involved'

He’s the man who brought Pride and Prejudice to our screens in the 1990s, revolutionising period drama and placing a wet-shirted Colin Firth in the affections of millions.

Now, Andrew Davies is taking his adaptation of the Jane Austen classic to the stage – and its world premiere is taking place in his home town of Kenilworth.

The Talisman Theatre is presenting the play from June 26 to July 1 –and Davies is delighted by the prospect.

Chris Bird plays Mr Darcy in the Talisman Theatre's production of Pride and Prejudice

He said: “Nigel Elliott, the Talisman chairman, asked me if I knew of a good stage adaptation of Pride and Prejudice. I said I didn’t, but I’d love to write one, using my TV adaptation as a basic framework.

"I'm very pleased with what I've achieved - and yes, I have managed to include a wet shirt scene!"

Known for his acclaimed work on TV adaptations such as House of Cards, Middlemarch, War & Peace, and Bleak House, Davies brings a fresh perspective to the well-known story.

His much-loved 1995 adaptation for the BBC starred Firth as Mr Darcy, opposite Jennifer Ehle as Elizabeth Bennet.

Davies said: “I still love that production. It’s frequently repeated on channels such as Drama, and I’m always tempted to just have a peep at it, and then I find myself watching the whole lot!

"It was such a good production – I loved the music and the way it used the landscape, but above all the performances of Colin Firth and Jennifer Ehle.

"Jane Austen’s plots are deceptively simple but brilliantly engineered. I felt no temptation to meddle with the story, except to include a couple of scenes that Jane Austen forgot to write – the wet shirt scene being one of them!”

Nevertheless, he was taken aback by its success.

"I was very surprised,” he said. “I knew we had a good show, but I’d thought its appeal would be niche. In the event, everybody seemed to be talking about it.”

The series sparked a resurgence of interest in the works of Austen and the Regency period in general. The success of shows such as Bridgerton reflects a continued fascination with the era.

Davies said: “The Regency period continues to be appealing - a society with fixed social rules which make romance and rebellion more exciting, and great costumes. I enjoyed Bridgerton, but it was perhaps too much of a fantasy for my taste, a kind of alternative universe.”

Even for a writer of Davies’s experience, making the script work on stage has been a challenge – but he has enjoyed the process.

He said: “The TV adaptation was six hours, this stage version is two hours long – so there’s been a lot of pruning involved! I’ve concentrated on the key scenes and characters.

“I’ve loved being involved in the production, watching rehearsals and making suggestions. In TV productions, I rarely get involved after the read-through. So it’s been really exciting to get involved.”

Purists have occasionally taken issue with Davies’s adaptations.

How does he stop himself from taking too much licence?

“With difficulty. But I’m always trying to be true to the essence of the story.

"I do think about pleasing the audience, but the audience I’m most keen on pleasing is myself.”

Davies has collaborated with Stephen Duckham, the Talisman’s joint artistic director and writer, as well as the play's director Corrina Jacob.

Corrina said: “Being a huge fan of Jane Austen, I was so excited that Pride and Prejudice was being planned for the Talisman’s 2023 programme - then Andrew Davis offered to write the script and I was even more determined to direct it.”

Bringing Andrew's script to the stage for the very first time has been a “tremendous privilege” for Corrina, who describes the project as a “massive undertaking” and has “thoroughly enjoyed every step of the way”.

Tickets for the production are understandably scarce, but there are hopes that this new stage version will extend beyond its initial week-long run, with Davies keen for the adaptation to be performed professionally in due course.

Corrina is “dedicated to maintaining the vibrant energy of the TV version”, which was praised for infusing new life into the original while staying true to its captivating aesthetics and enduring appeal.

The Talisman cast includes Gwen Davis as Elizabeth Bennet, Joanna Ryan McGough as Jane Bennet, Emily Carleton as Mary Bennet and Chris Bird as Mr Darcy.

And it means much to Davies that the premiere is taking place in Kenilworth.

He said: “My wife and I came to Kenilworth in 1963, and bought our first house here. It seemed an ideal place to put down roots, have dogs and babies, and so it has been.

“I remember the first Talisman production we saw in 1963, when the theatre was a tin hut in a field roughly where Waitrose is now. The first of many excellent Talisman productions I’ve seen over the years. I only hope this show lives up to them.

"I’m proud that the Talisman is mounting a world premiere here in Kenilworth.”

Visit talismantheatre.co.uk or call 01926 856548 for more information.

Main picture: Andrew Davies

Inset: Chris Bird as Mr Darcy