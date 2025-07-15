Leamington review: VOX POPULI, Orchestra of the Swan

VOX POPULI, Orchestra of the Swan, Directed by Harvey Brough, Holy Trinity Church, Leamington, July 12

VOX POPULI, Orchestra of the Swan, Directed by Harvey Brough, Holy Trinity Church, Leamington, July 12. Review by Clive Peacock.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harvey Brough’s commitment to community singing fully deserved the success of last Saturday’s VOX POPULI (“the opinions and beliefs of the majority”) concert. From his early days at Cambridge University with the cult vocal group, Harvey and the Wallbangers, his career has been devoted to composition and production. His VOX POPULI community choirs, notably in Holloway and Southampton University has now firmly established as base in Leamington. One choir member expressed her views as “having sung many major choral works, I wanted something which is always fun! This is!”

A very full house at Holy Trinity welcomed David le Page and members of Orchestra of the Swan with guests for an evening of truly inspirational Brough arrangements. Songs, sometimes protest songs, of original scores by the likes of Pete Seeger, Kurt Weill, Richard Rogers and Sheryl Crow, offered a diverse mix! The sensation of the evening was the arrival of Emily Dankworth, granddaughter of Cleo Lane with so many of the skills her grandmother brought to many stages. Emily’s diction was perfect, her understanding of rhythms exceptional, her voice control masterful, the interpretation of different genres, impressive. ‘Everything must change’- the first half theme was set alight by Emily’s delivery of a Nina Simone classic – ‘Mississippi Goddam’, quickly followed by the very moving theme song ‘Everything Must Change’, an original by American jazz musician and singer Bernhard Ingher. She was supported throughout by a fine raft of soprano voices. At times she handed over the solo work to the talented Kate Brook – a member of the Holloway VOX POPULI.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Original Randy Newman songs, arranged by Brough took over in the second half. With the remarkable voice of Dan Copeland, ably supported at times by Brook and the choir, the house was treated to 18 Newman songs from ‘Harps and Angels’ via ‘Shame’ (the reference to Lexus car in the last verse changed to Tesla) though ‘Political Science’ (choir only) to the spirited ‘I Love LA’. Miko Lisiak, a student at Southampton made a good impression as conductor of selected songs.

What a most enjoyable occasion this was!

By Clive Peacock