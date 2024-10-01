London Assurance review - ​Regency farce given Talisman treatment in enjoyable style on Kenilworth stage

Esther Riggs and Graham Underhill-Buckingham (foreground) and Paul Scully and Adam Turner (background)

Charles Essex reviews London Assurance at the Talisman Theatre, Kenilworth

​There’s no fool like an old fool, and self-deluded vainglorious Sir Harcourt Courtly (Hugh Sorrill) is a sitting duck for a good dunking in humiliation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​Hugh huffs and puffs like Mr Toad but without the car, as he prepares to meet his much younger bride-to-be Grace Harkaway (Paige Phelps), whilst his not-so-faithful retainer Cool (John Nichols) treats us, as do many of the cast, to numerous fourth wall asides. John has just the right amount of aloofness and derision as valet who disdains his master, yet protects the feckless son Charles (Adam Turner).

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During one of his drunken adventures, Charles picks up chancer Richard (Paul Sully), who inveigles himself into a lengthy stay at the estate of Grace’s father Max (Graham Underhill-Buckingham). As Max is a country gentleman, Graham gives him the right amount of unpretentious bonhomie, and subterfuges and amorous plots unfold in his house, whilst Paul was excellent as the happy-go-lucky grifter.

The arrival of the unsubtly named Lady Gay Spanker (Esther Riggs) livens the plot. Esther portrays Gay as a horsey, no-nonsense strong woman, leading the duplicitous Harcourt a merry dance in a parallel plot to the romance developing between Charles and Grace. Esther and Graham give a wonderful racing commentary of a steeplechase. The script cleverly allows Adam and Paige to tell us their thinking as their romance waxes and wanes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As always at The Talisman, the set was very cleverly designed by John Ellam so movable walls transformed areas into garden and sitting room. Emily Tuff and Rosie Gowers once again produced authentic costuming. Richard Bean, who wrote One Man, Two Guvnors, adapted this farce from the mid 19th century. He retained many of the exaggerated acting styles of that era whilst giving it modern touches. Director Christine Carpenter has given it the Talisman treatment, ensuring an uplifting and enjoyable evening’s entertainment.

Until October 5. Visit talismantheatre.co.uk or call 0333 666 3366 to book.