Lovesong review - Superb performances make for an intensely moving night at Leamington theatre

Charles Essex reviews Lovesong, directed by Craig Shelton at the Loft Theatre, Leamington

Abi Morgan’s ingenious script follows a couple’s life story but in an inventive non-linear fashion. Billy (David Bennett) and Maggie (Lorna Middleton) are in late middle age, and their reminiscences induce memories of their younger selves, William (James McCabe) and Margaret (Sophie Jasmin Bird).

By cleverly having sometimes two, three or all four actors on stage, the older Billy conjures a memory of a scene with Margaret from their younger days, and similarly Maggie with William. It had not been smooth sailing through the marriage with suggestions of infidelity, and while William and Margaret get angry and make accusations, the mellowed Billy and Maggie have reconciled but show regret in their faces and body language. James and Sophie convey well a range of emotions from fondness, kindness and passion in the first flush of their relationship to frustration at financial difficulties and hurt at perceived betrayal.

The choreography by movement director Dan Walsh is extremely powerful, at times portraying love, warmth and tenderness, whilst at other times one could feel the inner anguish and grief of the characters. The projection of external scenes and trees and plants growing convey the passage of time.

ingenious and inventive: James McCabe, Sophie Jasmin Bird, Lorna Middleton and David Bennett in Lovesong (photo: Richard Smith)

Infertility raises feelings of inadequacy, with feelings explored harshly in the early days of their marriage, first by Margaret but later William in the face of comments from well-meaning but crass neighbours. In later life they accept the situation but it is still a source of sadness at not having their own children and grandchildren. All four actors are totally believable in their emotions.

Maggie is terminally ill and as that nears its conclusion, David and Lorna give particularly powerful performances as they wrestle with anger, guilt and fear. It was clear that many in the audience were intensely moved by the final scenes, a tribute to Morgan’s skills as a playwright and to the forceful performances by the cast. This single-act play is a excellent if sometimes painful depiction of a long term close relationship with its joys and pains and shared history.

Until July 20. Visit lofttheatrecompany.com or call 01926 830680 to book.