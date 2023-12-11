Register
Magic Voices choir to perform at Elliott's Field

Elliot's Field Retail Park will be joined in-centre on Sunday 17th December by members of the Magic Voices contemporary choir.
By R CAULTONContributor
Published 11th Dec 2023, 11:54 GMT
Shoppers will be able to enjoy performances from their Rugby and Market Harborough Choirs who will be singing a huge range of Christmas songs and hits. They will be accompanied by a local wind band.

The choir will be raising money for local charities, including Rugby Food Bank and Hope4 and would welcome any donations.

Look out for the choir between M&S and Next between 2pm and 3.30pm.

