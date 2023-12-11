Magic Voices choir to perform at Elliott's Field
Elliot's Field Retail Park will be joined in-centre on Sunday 17th December by members of the Magic Voices contemporary choir.
Shoppers will be able to enjoy performances from their Rugby and Market Harborough Choirs who will be singing a huge range of Christmas songs and hits. They will be accompanied by a local wind band.
The choir will be raising money for local charities, including Rugby Food Bank and Hope4 and would welcome any donations.
Look out for the choir between M&S and Next between 2pm and 3.30pm.