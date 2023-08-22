Register
Mamma Mia! Abba tribute band to headline Rugby Music Festival

“Festival packed with family delights, upmarket food stalls and lots of fun for everyone”
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 09:16 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 09:19 BST

Rugby dancing queens and kings are invited to dig out their platforms and flares for a day of family fun and music on Monday.

Rugby Music Festival is being held this Bank Holiday Monday (August 28) at Caldecott Park, from 1pm – 7pm.

Organised by volunteers from Rugby Dunsmore Rotary and The Saturday Breakfast Club, the community event features lots of local artists with The ABBA Reunion Tribute Show headlining.

The ABBA Reunion Tribute Show.The ABBA Reunion Tribute Show.
The line-up includes Andrew Van Garratt; Simon Coates; Leo Cruz; Rugby’s Got Talent Finalists Thea and Millie; Beth Tysall; The Scutters; Quigleys and Liquid Insanity.

Paula Cannon, volunteer with Rugby Dunsmore Rotary, said there’s only one place to be on Monday.

She said: “This festival is packed with family delights, upmarket food stalls and lots of fun for everyone.

“We are inviting people to unleash their inner ABBA superstar by dressing up as their favourite ABBA member for our fancy dress contest. The most fabulous adult and child costumes will take home great prizes.”

Proceeds from the festival are in aid of local charities and good causes. The festival is sponsored by Come Home To Houlton.

Adult admission is £12 (£10 in advance), child admission (13-17) is £8 (£5 in advance). A family ticket (two adults and up to four children aged six and over) is £20 (£20 in advance). Accompanied children under 13 get in free admission (no ticket required).

Tickets are available from https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/rugby-music-festival For more information on Rugby Music Festival, visit https://www.facebook.com/livemusicfestivalrugby

