Masked Singer arena tour: Denise Van Outen and Aston Merrygold named as judges - plus all venues and dates

Actress, singer and presenter Denise Van Outen will be joined by JLS frontman Aston Merrygold as the first two judges on the panel for The Masked Singer Live Arena tour in April

Denise took part in the first series of the smash hit ITV show in 2020, reaching the semi-final while stunning audiences as the voice behind Fox.

Aston wowed fans in series two as Robin, coming in third place.

Denise Van Outen said: “I am so excited to be a judge on The Masked Singer Live tour. I’m sure we’re going to be thrilled by an incredible line-up of mystery celebrities bringing electrifying live performances to audiences up and down the country. This is a one of a kind show that is fun, infectious and full of surprises for all the family - I can’t wait for April!”

Aston Merrygold said: “The idea of taking The Masked Singer to arenas around the country is absolutely brilliant. The show is not about judgment, it’s about having fun and keeping the audiences guessing. I am so happy to be joining the panel. Being on other side of the desk will be exhilarating in a completely different way, but still with all the excitement and drama of the TV series. I can’t wait to see everyone around the UK at the shows! Bring it on!”

For the first time The Masked Singer is being transformed into a live stage show.

The Masked Singer Live - hosted by comedian Joel Dommett – will tour the UK in April for 10 super-sized shows across the country.

This is a unique chance to see your favourite characters from the TV show that has gripped the nation brought to life on stage, as different mystery celebrities are unmasked at the end of every performance – having been judged by the panel of celebrity judges. More celebrity announcements are coming soon!

Expect stunning set pieces, brand new and ever fabulously elaborate character costumes, along with some of the much-loved TV characters, with a dazzling series of spectacular song and dance routines. This is a first-class evening of entertainment for the whole family to enjoy.

Joel Dommett said: “This tour is going to be absolutely incredible! I’m so thrilled to be hosting proceedings, as we bring all the excitement and drama of the TV series live to an arena near you.

"Being in arenas means it’s going to be bigger than ever! I’m excited to see who the different celebrities are at every show. I don’t know their identities, so I’ll be guessing along with the arena audiences. I can’t wait to get this show on the road in April, it’s going to be epic!”

THE MASKED SINGER LIVE - UK TOUR DATES 2022

April 2: Liverpool: M&S Bank Arena

April 3: London: The O2

April 5: Birmingham: Utilita Arena

April 8: Newcastle: Utilita Arena

April 9: Glasgow: OVO Hydro

April 10: Manchester: AO Arena

April 13: Leeds: First Direct Arena

April 15: Sheffield: Utilita Arena

April 16: Nottingham: Motorpoint Arena