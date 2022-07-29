Midlands Rock Choir will be performing concerts in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth​​​​​​​ in support of Ukraine

The Midlands Rock Choir will be performing a series of fundraising concerts this summer to support those affected by the war in Ukraine - including concerts in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth.

The Rock Choir ‘Echoes Tour’ will take in ten different venues across the Midlands – all churches and other large resonant venues – and all profits will be donated to Voices of Children and UNHCR who are working to support Ukrainians in their home country and those who have been displaced by the crisis.

Tickets are priced at £7 for adults and £2 for under 14s and can be booked through the website - https://www.thechoirman.com/echoes

Concerts are being held in various venues in Coventry, Leamington, Stratford, Rugby, Kenilworth, Hinckley, Warwick and Lutterworth.

Here are the list of the concerts in our area:

August 3 (7pm): Radford Road Church, Leamington, CV31 1NF

August 6 (7pm): St John's Church, Kenilworth, CV8 1HY

August 26 (7pm): St Nicholas' Church, Warwick, CV34 4JD

August 27 (2pm): Holy Trinity Church, Leamington, CV32 5RE

For more details on other venues visit https://www.thechoirman.com/echoes

Local Rock Choir leader Kirk Hastings said: “This tour means so much to us as we aim to help so many people that have been forced into a time of great need. We have partnered with two amazing charities who are making such a difference to the crisis in Ukraine and we hope our Echoes tour will not only echo around the walls and halls but to all those in need.”