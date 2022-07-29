Midlands Rock Choir will be performing in Rugby in support of Ukraine

The Midlands Rock Choir will be performing a series of fundraising concerts this summer to support those affected by the war in Ukraine - including a concert in Rugby.

The Rock Choir ‘Echoes Tour’ will take in ten different venues across the Midlands – all churches and other large resonant venues – and all profits will be donated to Voices of Children and UNHCR who are working to support Ukrainians in their home country and those who have been displaced by the crisis.

The Rugby concert will be held on August 5 (7pm) at the Baptist Church.

There will also be a concert in nearby Lutterworth August 27 (7pm) at St Mary's Parish Church.

Concerts are also being held in various venues in Coventry, Leamington, Stratford, Kenilworth, Hinckley and Warwick.

Tickets are priced at £7 for adults and £2 for under 14s and can be booked through the website - https://www.thechoirman.com/echoes

Local Rock Choir leader Kirk Hastings said: “This tour means so much to us as we aim to help so many people that have been forced into a time of great need. We have partnered with two amazing charities who are making such a difference to the crisis in Ukraine and we hope our Echoes tour will not only echo around the walls and halls but to all those in need.”