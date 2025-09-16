Modern-day fairytale takes centre stage at Sustainable Saturday in Rugby

A man who spent seven years weaving a dress from foraged stinging nettles following the death of his wife visits Rugby Art Gallery and Museum this weekend for Sustainable Saturday.

Textile artist Allan Brown's story was told in the critically-acclaimed documentary, The Nettle Dress, which followed Allan's labour of love after finding inspiration in the Hans Christian Andersen fairytale, The Wild Swans.

In addition to watching Allan demonstrate nettle spinning, visitors to Sustainable Saturday can see the nettle dress on display and also book a seat for a free screening of the documentary.

Sustainable Saturday returns to Rugby Art Gallery and Museum this weekend, offering a free day of creativity for the climate-conscious community.

Visitors can meet the alpacas from Alpaca Pals and speak to representatives from Garden Organic, Rugby Eco Hub and Rugby Wildlife, joined by artist Sue Ainley.

Local artists who embrace sustainability, including Anca Sanpetrean Ceramics, Beespoke Bird Houses and Sonya Vengrova, host a mini-makers market where visitors can buy environmentally-conscious crafts, while artist Zoë Burt hosts botanical ink drop-in workshops throughout the day, helping visitors experiment with botanical extracts, seasonal plant colours and pigments from kitchen waste.

The Rugby Youth Board has curated a line-up of local live music for Sustainable Saturday, with bands performing outside the Little Elborow Street venue's entrance throughout the event, while a series of free outdoor craft sessions have been organised for younger visitors, including the traditional Japanese art form of tataki-zomé - or flower hammering - to create colourful, botanical prints.

And artists Sue Kirk and Rosalind Stoddart host a 'meet and greet' session in the art gallery to discuss the current Woven from the Field exhibition of organic willow weaving and textiles created from alpaca fleece.

Cllr Maggie O'Rourke, Rugby Borough Council portfolio holder for partnerships and wellbeing, said: "Sustainable Saturday brings together the borough's climate-conscious community for a day of creativity and informative fun, with a range of free activities on offer for all the family.

"It's a great opportunity to discover how the artistic community has responded to the climate crisis in imaginative and creative ways, and how the borough's climate-conscious community continues to innovate and inspire with new ideas to tackle climate change."

Sustainable Saturday runs from 11am to 3.30pm, with the screening of The Nettle Dress starting at 4.30pm.

Free places at the screening must be booked in advance due to limited seating. Visit www.ragm.co.uk/sustainable-saturday to book.

Cllr Neil Sandison, Rugby Borough Council's Liberal Democrat spokesperson for partnerships and wellbeing, said: "I think people often get the wrong idea about sustainability and environmentalism.

"It's definitely not all hair shirts and going without, but it can be creative, inspiring and challenge pre-conceived ideas.

"We need to celebrate our diverse planet and the wealth of talent it generates."

Visit www.ragm.co.uk to find out more.