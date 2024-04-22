Music geeks saved vinyl, says new University of Warwick research

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Vinyl has been saved from extinction thanks to music geeks, according to new research from the University of Warwick.

New research has shown that innovations in vinyl production by music anoraks in the 1980s and 90s, which were written off at the time as commercial failures, have kept vinyl production alive.

Warwick Business School’s Associate Professor Rene Wiedner said it’s not just revived demand which has kept vinyl flying off the shelves, but also innovations in their production: “This is a great example of how a technology many wrote off can survive and thrive decades later.

Annie Slinn, vinyl enthusiast

“With vinyl’s comeback in recent years, it’s the knowledge and innovations of vinyl record aficionados, which many dismissed as a waste of time, that has kept the supply of vinyl records going. There’s more life in old tech than we might expect!”

Vinyl has surged in popularity in recent years, with huge artists like Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish producing limited edition vinyl records for superfans.

Vinyl devotees around the world began experimenting and producing records when they fell out of popularity.

Some of these people have gone on to become experts, providing their own hand-made components as well as consulting work for companies that produce much of the world’s vinyl records today.

Jesus I. Agnew, holding up a copper-plated record made using the ‘DMM’ method.

Annie Slinn, from Northampton, is part of the new generation of dedicated vinyl collectors. She explained why it’s a special form of music for her, saying: "I love vinyl because it connects me with my childhood, spent listening to music on my dad's record player. Many of my records are of my late mums, so it's connecting me with her too.

“I am drawn by the album artwork which you can't appreciate half as much while streaming and have a few up on my walls as decorations too. As a David Bowie fan, many of my records are originals from the 70s and 80s - I love the authenticity.

"When my favourite band released their album last year, they sold multiple formats of vinyl’s, all different colours based on where you bought the record. I love how modern artists are getting on the trend. I also have been known to queue up early doors for vinyl’s on Record Store Day at my local shop in Northampton. I'm a real nerd; I just wish they were cheaper!"

Direct to metal mastering (or DMM) was developed in the 1980s as vinyl record sales fell dramatically and was dismissed at the time as a commercial failure. However, it is employed today at some of the largest vinyl record pressing factories in the world. Moreover, ultra-limited-edition records are cut or embossed directly into plastic rather than pressed at factories, using equipment designed or modified by vinyl record nerds when vinyl records seemed destined to become extinct.

The study has found that endangered crafts or technology, like vinyl, stand the best chance of survival over time if allowed to change and evolve naturally without any restrictions.

Enthusiasts like those of the 1980s and 1990s show how even without large scale industrial involvement, tech written off by many as obsolete can make a comeback for a whole new lease of life.