A special benefit gig, called Winter Warmer, will be held on January 18 at St. Patrick’s Club (Adelaide Rd, Leamington, CV32 5AH) will feature local musicians and a poet.

Musicians and other artists are coming together in Leamington to raise funds for Care4Calais, the organisation that supports refugees in the UK, France and Belgium.

On the bill are Sing For Change, the socialist choir from Coventry, poet Loraine Masiya Mponela, Leamington singer-songwriter Shanade, Chris Kafka, lead singer with Britpop band Smashed Vinyls, and SugarDaddies Blues and Soul.

The event has been coordinated by non-profit promoter In The Moment with support from Care4Calais and local volunteers. Illustrator and drummer Andy Ward has helped with design.

Doors open at 7pm, and the start time is 7.30pm. The event is for all ages (under 18s must be accompanied by an adult).