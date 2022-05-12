Buzzcocks... still touring, still recording

The hugely-influential band can trace their roots back to the early days of punk and although much-loved singer-songwriter Pete Shelley died in 2018, co-founder Steve Diggle is still on board as they head to Nuneaton on June 3.

The band are best known for the single Ever Fallen in Love (With Someone You Shouldn’t’ve) but are continuing to release new material – a 10” EP came out in February, ahead of a new album in the summer.

But they remain a dynamic force on the stage, bringing back the spirit of their early days alongside the likes of the Sex Pistols and the rapidly-emerging punk scene of 1976-77.

Tickets for the Queens Hall gig are £20 in advance plus booking fee, doors at 8pm.