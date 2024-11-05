Never the Sinner review - Courtroom drama is a marvel on Kenilworth stage

Nathan Leopold and Richard Loeb are played Julien Rosa and Ben Ionoff

Nick Le Mesurier reviews Never the Sinner at the Talisman Theatre, Kenilworth

​Never the Sinner, by John Logan, is a tense courtroom drama based on the real life case of Nathan Leopold and Richard Loeb, two high school prodigies who, in 1924, murdered 14 year old Bobby Franks, a neighbour whom they knew slightly but who otherwise was a random victim.

The motives for the killing were somewhat obscure. Were they, as they claimed, trying to live up to the ideal of the Superman, a concept developed by philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche which argues that certain few people are so far advanced that nothing is off-limits to them, including murder? Or was it some kind of weird homoerotic tryst that bound them inextricably together and led them to commit the crime for kicks? There was never any question of their guilt, which they freely admitted; what the court had to deal with was why, and what should be done with them.

Leopold (Julien Rosa) and Loeb (Ben Ionoff) are two intensely charismatic characters. Leopold is somewhat introverted, an intellectual through and through. His friend Loeb is bold, charming and extrovert, a fun guy to have around. The rapport between them under the direction of Sam Harris is deep and powerful, and the performances of these and all the small cast grip the audience in a hold that refuses to let go.

Key to the arguments in court was a broader question of the appropriateness of the death penalty. Robert Crowe (Dan Gough) is the tough, no nonsense prosecutor, demanding the ultimate response to the ultimate crime. Against him is Clarence Darrow (Peter Nouwens), a doughty lawyer charged with the seemingly impossible task of defending the indefensible. In the real case his plea made legal history. Here it is deeply moving.

The play is beautifully constructed using a series of flashbacks between the court, the prison and the two boys’ early life in which we see them develop their lethal friendship and carry out the crime. The marvel of it, and the credit to the production, is that we feel for them all along.

The event was branded at the time as “the crime of the century.” This may not yet be the play of the century at The Talisman, but it surely comes close.

Until November 9. Visit talismantheatre.co.uk or call 0333 666 3366 to book.