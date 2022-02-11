Collabro won Britain's Got Talent in 2014

Fans of musical theatre are in for a wicked time at a new festival being staged at Ragley Hall.

It will feature ten hours of entertainment across several stages, along with family fun at the fairground, and a profusion of food, drink and delights in the festival village.

The Gaiety Musical Theatre Festival will include performances from Britain’s Got Talent winners Collabro, West End and Broadway star John Owen-Jones (Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera), Sophie Evans (Wicked, Wizard of Oz) and musical theatre star Lauren Samuels (Bend It Like Beckham, Grease).

Sophie Evans and Lauren Samuels come direct from the West End

They will join fellow headliners Kerry Ellis (We Will Rock You, Wicked, Oliver!), Lee Mead (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Wicked, Legally Blonde the Musical), Cassidy Janson (&Juliet, Beautiful: The Carol King Musical, Avenue Q) and Marisha Wallace (Dreamgirls, Hairspray, Waitress).

The London Musical Theatre Orchestra will accompany the star-studded main stage line-up at the Warwickshire venue.

Further artists will be announced in due course.

The festival takes place on Sunday May 1. Standard tickets cost £35.