New theatre festival for Rugby puts town talent in the spotlight

​Drama, music, hypnosis and magic are in store next week when Rugby Theatre's first ever festival takes place.

​Fringe Week will see a variety of acts appearing at the Henry Street venue, with tickets starting at £5.

And Rugby will be at the heart of it all, according to the theatre’s joint artistic director Emma Bright.

Magician and mind-reader Angus Baskerville is among the acts taking part

She said: “We are thrilled to be showcasing an exceptional selection of home-grown acts, music and groups from the Rugby community here on our theatre stage.

“Having re-established our thriving theatre at the heart of Rugby following the Covid years, we have been looking to present an event that celebrates the wealth of talent here in the town, to sit alongside our normal programme of shows and films.”

The week starts with professional actor and entertainer Sally Jones returning to her hometown of Rugby to perform her critically acclaimed one woman show Piaf: The Life Story & Songs of Edith Piaf (Saturday May 18). The show tells the moving and inspirational story of the ‘Little Sparrow’ who rose from the backstreets of Paris to become the highest paid female entertainer in the world.

Next up is the newly formed Rugby Irish Community Drama Group, performing an abridged version of the classic Irish play Sive (Sunday May 19). Written by John B Keane, Sive is set in rural Ireland in the 1950s, and explores themes such as poverty, exploitation, marriage, greed and love.

Saxophonist Ian Hill will lead a jazz set

The group originated from an idea by Irish business owner Seán Quigley. Seán first saw Sive in 1966 – and when he saw it again again 40 years later in New York, he thought there were enough characters in Rugby to perform it, so he set about finding a local director. Principal of Italia Conti Rugby theatre school and director Nicky Main volunteered to take on the task with support from friend and fellow director Bev Avis Dakin.

A trio of Alan Bennett’s Talking Heads monologues will be performed and directed by Rugby Theatre’s members on Tuesday May 21 and Wednesday May 22. Darkly funny, poignant and uplifting, the monologues delve into the lives of seemingly everyday people, with gripping twists and turns.

Fringe Week then turns to music, with five-piece pop-rock/alternative band Courthouse bringing a mix of love ballads, rap songs, guitar solos and alt-pop anthems to the stage on Friday May 24. Courthouse are supported by local bands The Bungalow Club and Molly Gone Mad.

Magic and hypnosis are on the bill on Saturday May 25, with magician and mind-reader Angus Baskerville teaming up with master stage hypnotist Poldark. Angus will open the show with sleight of hand trickery and impossible predictions, while Poldark, who appeared at the Benn Hall in February, will amaze and astonish in the second half.

The closing act will be an easy-listening jazz set led by saxophonist Ian Hill, with special guest vocalist Roy Forbes, on Sunday May 26. This blend of talented local jazz performers from across the county will present their tribute to the American songbook.