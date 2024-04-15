On Golden Pond review - ​Touching exploration of ageing and character on Kenilworth stage

Kevin Coughlan (Norman Thayer) and Mark Randall (Bill Ray) with (back) Shelley and William Strelluf (Chelsea and William)

​As we get older, do we mature with age like a good wine or become even more of the same?

​Professional curmudgeon and grumpy old man Norman (Kevin Coughlan) is nearing his 80th birthday and he and his wife Ethel (Nicky Main) are at their country house for the summer. Kevin captures throughout not only the physical infirmities of his much older character but also gives hints of mental decline as Norman annoys the long suffering Ethel. Nicky, who played the role whilst nursing a broken arm, portrays the love that Ethel clearly has for Norman over several decades despite his prejudices and sardonic behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Norman’s behaviour had damaged the relationship between him and their daughter Chelsea (Shelly Strelluf). The tension and sniping when Chelsea came to visit with her new partner Billy (Mark Randall) were uncomfortable for Ethel, who had been caught in the middle with divided loyalties. Director John Evans confined the action to a single set in the living room of the summer house but as the play progressed in short scenes over a number of months, the script allowed the characters to develop.

Most Popular

The development of the relationship between Norman and Billy’s son Billy Junior (William Strelluf) allowed Norman to show the affection and warmth vicariously that he had not shown to his daughter. It was Chelsea who graciously reconciled with her father. Norman was either too proud or did not have the insight to apologise to his daughter for his behaviour.

Simon Brougham was ideally cast as sweet but dim postman Charlie, and Mark Randall as Billy Junior’s father Billy gave a measured performance of patience and respect in the face of Norman’s difficult behaviour.

All the cast maintained gentle New England accents throughout and real life mother and son Shelly and William did especially well in their debut performances.