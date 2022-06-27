The programme ran from June 10 to Saturday, June 25, kicking off with a launch event featuring Uncle Funk’s Disco Inferno at the Townsend Hall.
A Shipston Introducing contest was hosted by El Café with the winner of the single/duet category being Teresa Brookes with her Taiko drumming. The group category was won by The Weekend Warriors, a band that unites the generations, featuring Gilly Harris, 13, who played drums, 12 year old Joseph Noble,12, on bass and Louis Cummings,12, on keyboard and vocals together with dads Ben Cummings, trumpeter and David Noble, guitar.
Both then got the chance to kick off the last night of the Proms on Saturday.
Headliners were Rick Parfitt Jnr and the RPJ Band - Rick is the son of the late Status Quo singer/songwriter Rick Parfitt.
He posted on Facebook his thanks to the organisers and the crowd: “Brutal few days driving many miles, sleeping very little and giving every ounce of energy at each performance…but when a run of gigs finishes like this…it is all totally worth it! Thank you Shipston Proms for having The RPJ Band headline….you guys were simply amazing!”
The feeling was clearly mutual, with comments on the Proms Facebook page showing they went down a storm.
The Shapes, a nine-piece band from Oxford and From Dusk ‘Til Dawn, a five-piece classic rock band from Newbury, also added to the buzz for the big night.
But there had been a buzz throughout, with other musical highlights including blues and American guitarist and singer Greg Brice at the Halford Bridge Inn, The Elastic Band live at The Lion, Tredington and musicians of varying styles at different venues throughout.
Adding to the mix were a familiar favourite, Mrs Porter’s Chamberpot Pouri, the local primary schools concert and the Young Musicians Concert at St Martin’s Church, Barcheston.
There were two open mic nights, Shipston Town Band and the Songs from the Shows evening at the Townsend Hall run by Helen Porter, and MC’ed by Tim Porter, with a set of singers of all ages – and so much more.