Pressure review - Weathermen at war in D-Day drama on Kenilworth stage

'The stress was sustained to the last scene': Pressure at the Talisman

​When a historical event is portrayed on stage, the challenge is to maintain the tension when the outcome is known.

The weather was a massive – and unpredictable – factor in the decision when to launch D-Day, so Eisenhower (Phil Reynolds) was forced to rely on the opinions of two men with no combat experience, meteorologists James Stagg (Michael Seeley) and Irving Krick (Dave Crossfield).

David Haig’s script, although slow moving in parts, built the hostility between the conflicting views of taciturn Stagg and flamboyant Krick. Michael Seeley, the director, stepped into the role of Stagg at the eleventh hour and conveyed the socially inept Stagg clashing repeatedly in the first act with Krick. Dave smoothly conveyed Krick’s brashness and confidence.

The meteorological chart on the desk was cleverly projected as a large backdrop, changing every few hours as each report came in, so we could follow visually the changing weather patterns. Phil portrayed superbly how carrying the responsibility for the lives of 350,000 soldiers and 3,000 ships weighed heavily. Even though he would not be facing the bombs and bullets, he conveyed that accountability.

A concurrent dilemma was Stagg’s wife being in late pregnancy with potential complications. Elli Lake was Lt Summersby, Eisenhower’s driver and confidante, warmed to Stagg after his initial gaucheness and gave him support over the vital four days approaching D-Day. Those actors playing American roles maintained their accents convincingly.

Set over four days, the isobars did initially not support Stagg’s view. Krick was an Eisenhower favourite from previous campaigns and it seemed as if Krick’s views would win out, even though we knew they did not. Eisenhower’s trust in Stagg’s greater experience of meteorology in northern Europe proved correct and led to the success of the D-Day landings a day later than planned. It was a tribute to Michael as director and the leading actors that the stress was sustained to the last scene in this behind-the-scenes portrayal of such a momentous event.