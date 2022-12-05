“Today, Manfreds musical performances are creditable and entertaining and do contain an element of the original”

Mike d'Abo on keyboard, Simon Currie on sax. Picture: Patrick Joyce.

Patrick Joyce reviews The Manfreds recent performance at Rugby’s Benn Hall, November 26

Memories of unforgettable days, dominated by flower power, free love and psychedelic rock, often referred to as the 60s, came flooding back to many in the Benn Hall audience, especially those who claim to remember the period.

Advertisement

The Manfreds were in town to play some of Manfred Mann’s best-known songs and anthems and to reminisce on days gone by. And, of course, to cash in on the growing nostalgia craze.

Most Popular

The band on stage in Rugby.

Advertisement

And nostalgia works; or so it seems. An almost full house turned up expecting to see Paul Jones and to listen to his reminiscences and distinctive gravelly voice.

But sadly, Paul called in sick and Deja-vu happened all over again when, as in 1966 when Paul left the band, Mike d’Abo stepped into his space. Also, added to the line-up was Peter Howarth, the lead singer with the Hollies. His show openers of standard Hollies hit songs resonated around the hall and sent expectations of the main line-up soaring. Perhaps this was too much to ask for; passing years do

Advertisement

take their toll.

However, in their heyday, Manfred Mann was among the most popular and respected bands of the period. They had numerous hits, many, based on rhythm and blues with a touch of modern jazz, giving them a timeless quality, and others, topping the charts to became pop classics.

Advertisement

Mike d'Abo. Picture: Patrick Joyce.

Today, their musical performances are creditable and entertaining and do contain an element of the original.

Advertisement

This was seen in the participation of the audience, many of whom appeared to be of a similar age to the band and were on their feet cheering and joining in with every familiar song.

They may have come to listen to the hits, but many will have left remembering the Blues. Without a doubt it was the best offering of authentic Blues music to visit Rugby, in many years.

Advertisement