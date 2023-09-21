Review: A Delicate Balance at Leamington theatre is worth watching twice

There is not much plot to speak of. Tobias (Craig Shelton) and Agnes (Lorna Middleton) live with Agnes’s alcoholic sister Claire (Leonie Frazier). It’s not a happy arrangement, but they know each other so well it would be hard to imagine them living otherwise. Claire doesn’t seem to do much except drink and make barbed remarks. Agnes is the matriarch, the fulcrum upon which the family turns, and Tobias the somewhat long-suffering husband in a house full of women. Then their daughter Julia (Leonie Slater) arrives, following the breakdown of her fourth marriage. Already we are in very fractured territory. Then their best friends Harry (Paul Curran) and Edna (Lucinda Toomey) arrive. They have been driven out of their house by some nameless fear. We never know what it is, but it is enough to make them insist they move in, like cuckoos in the nest. The rest of the play follows the breakdown and the tentative restoration of order in this little society, driven apart by conflicts of loyalty, love and friendship.