The Loft Theatre continues its run of excellent plays in their centenary year with Harold Pinter’s classic, The Birthday Party.

The play concerns two days in the life of Stanley Webber (Paul Curran). He is a lodger in a 1960s boarding house run by Meg Bole (Lorna Middleton) and her husband Petey (Jeremy Heynes).

Stanley is a strange creature, ostensibly an out-of-work pianist, though it isn’t clear if he has ever played a concert. There’s a great deal that is a mystery. Meg says it’s his birthday, but he denies it. Two men, Goldberg (Mark Crossley) and McCann (Peter Daly-Dickson) arrive; they give no reason, but they and Stanley might, or might not, know each other.

They certainly have an interest in him, and Stanley is clearly wary of them. They wheedle their way into the humdrum routine of the house by insisting that Stanley has a party, to which their young and attractive neighbour Lulu (Keelin Roe) is invited.

From then on, the relationships between the characters becomes increasingly sinister, and we watch in horror and delight as Goldberg and McCann gradually tear Stanley to pieces with their questions and insinuations.

The magic of the play, and this production, is the way ostensibly ‘normal’ banter carries darker meanings. We are given just enough insight for us to see what is going on at the time, but what lies beneath? Just who are Goldberg and McCann? Why are they interested in Stanley, whose only crime seems to have been to lead an ordinary life? Stanley tries to resist them, but they have charmed the flirty Meg and sexy Lulu into their plans, and he has little chance. When they leave, where are they taking him?

The Birthday Party points at the horror and absurdity behind everyday existence. Who are we? Who can we trust? What do we know?

This production is another jewel in the Loft’s already laden crown. Every player is on top form. It’s a thrilling experience, both funny and disturbing, and one you won’t forget in a hurry.

