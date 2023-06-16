Review: Best Exotic Marigold Hotel is a warm and charming treat on Coventry stage

The story within The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel is quite thin, a vehicle really for the characters. Sonny Kapoor (Nishad More) and his mother (Rekha John-Cheriyan) are the owners, struggling to keep the place afloat. Mrs Kapoor wants Sonny to marry a nice rich girl to bail them out of trouble, but Sonny wants to marry Sahani (Shila Iqbal), who works at a call centre run by the hard-nosed businessman Mr Gupta (Tiran Aarkel). Among the guests are Evelyn (Tessa Peake-Jones) and Madge (Belinda Lang), two very different widows, the latter clearly out to catch another man, the former seeing release from her own timidity. Norman (Graham Seed) claims to be a widower but is in fact an abandoned husband, hoping to find reassurance as an outdated lothario. Douglas (Paul Nicholas) is a nice man unhappily married to Jean (Eileen Battye), a voracious devourer of culture. Dorothy (Paola Dionisotti), also widowed, has returned to find her happiness in the place from which she was expelled as a child by her uncaring parents many years ago; Muriel is a cheeky working class cockney woman escaping London’s dreary streets for a bit of fun. Each of them brings their own triumphs and tragedies to the scene, and it is the way these stories come together and intertwine that provides the meat of the play. It ends on a note of hope, that older age is no barrier to life, while it lasts, and that pleasures can still be found if the circumstances are right. The audience clearly appreciated it.