Review - Clever staging lifts Christie thriller​ in Kenilworth

'The effect is filmic': The Mirror Crack'd at the Talisman (photo: Gwyn Davies)

Nick Le Mesurier​ reviews The Mirror Crack’d at the Talisman Theatre, Kenilworth

​​Gasps of appreciation greeted the many plot twists and revelations in this stylish Agatha Christie thriller.

And well they might, for while the plot seems at times contrived, the production offered a well-produced night’s entertainment that didn't stretch the imagination too far, nor cause too many shocks.

Christie’s view of humanity is notoriously dark, but here the underlying motive of the killer, involving lost daughters and a disabled child, is tragic rather than wicked. As rather too jolly Miss Marple (Judy Wellicome) says to the villain at the end, I might have done the same in your position.

It is this touch of humanity, and the clever, visually appealing stagecraft, that gives this play a certain depth and overcomes some of its less believable aspects.

When a once-famous film star, Marina Gregg (Claire Griggs) descends upon a sleepy English village, along with her entourage, the locals are naturally curious. But there are more links to the star’s past and her companions and the villagers than might have been expected.

As is often the case with Christie, there are many who might have a grudge against Miss Gregg. Is it her husband, waspish director Jason Rudd (Julien Rosa) who appears to adore his wife? Or might it be the butler, the seemingly loyal and long-suffering Giuseppe Renzo (Dariush Rashidi)? Or perhaps the secretary, Ella Zielensky (Karen Welsh) who nurses a secret passion for the star? Certainly, they and others might have a motive, for Miss Gregg is the sort of difficult, temperamental film star you might expect. But she is not the victim.

What really distinguishes this show and lifts it above the ordinary is the way the stage is used to present us with different locations and time frames, often at the same time. Under director Peter Nouwens’s supple direction, characters slip easily and entirely convincingly between them. The effect is filmic and feels natural rather than contrived.

Agatha Christie and a well-loved, talented local theatre with a loyal following behind them are a winning combination that have brought about an almost sold-out run.

Until June 28. Call 0333 666 3366 to book.