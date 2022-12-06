Nick Le Mesurier reviews The Twits, by Roald Dahl and directed by Emily Myerscough, at The Bear Pit Theatre, Stratford

'The Twits shares a great deal with traditional pantomime but is a little bit darker' (photo: Patrick Baldwin)

This Christmas, why not treat the kiddies and yourself to something really horrible? You know, like the mischievous antics of a couple more used to dabbling in the slime and the murk of life, of playing slapstick tricks on each other, of never washing and of trying to make their fortune by building an upside-down circus for their captured Muggle-Wumps to perform in? Who serve up worms for dinner and spread glue on the branches to catch beautiful birds for dinner?

If that appeals to you, and you fancy a great laugh, Roald Dahl’s anti-pantomime, The Twits, based on his best-selling book, will suit your purposes admirably. For there you will find the Bear Pit Circus in full swing. Under the masterful and colourful hand of the Ringmaster / Narrator (Tracy Humphries) come and see the dastardly Mr and Mrs Twit (Steve Bizley and Carol McGurk) weave their wicked plans. They are two of the scruffiest villains you are likely to meet. Mr Twit’s beard is so capacious it holds remnants of dinners past from weeks ago, while Mrs Twit’s teeth would give a dentist a shock if ever she were to go near one. They letch and leer, cavort and scream across the stage, delighting and disgusting the audience of grown up and little children who, we know, harbour a secret taste for Roald Dahl’s tales of gungy delight.

I don’t often get a chance to acknowledge the work of those who toil backstage, but in this case a big hand must go to Elizabeth Foster, Denise Spink and Rebekah Artner, who designed the costumes, and the make-up artist (Olivia Jane Powell), because under the direction of stage managers Ann Loscombe and Jacqui Campbell they did a splendid job. Onstage and supporting the two leads there’s the lovely Roly-poly bird (Ellen Thurston) an enormous multi-coloured parrot who takes the place of the good fairy and guides the Muggle-Wumps (Dave Price, Zoe Mortimer, Emily McCarthy, John Jacobs, and Ela Barton) to safety. There’s the beautiful puppeteer (Emma Beasley) who handles her two birds with musical delight, and the two scenery men (Barry and Tom Purchase Rathbone) who play the silent clowns with aplomb. Emily Myerscough’s direction made good use of the Bear Pit’s intimate, ‘in the round’ space, and the audience on the night I was there was drawn right into the action and played their part to the full.

The Twits shares a great deal with traditional pantomime but is a little bit darker. We look to Roald Dahl to relish our delight in the opposite of what we should admire. The Twits puts the pantomime villain centre stage, knowing we all have a soft spot for the baddies in the tale.

