Review: ​Script and plot to the fore in screwball classic on Kenilworth stage

'The elegant style of 1940s Philadelphia was conveyed superbly'

​Ingredients: a high society wedding, a feisty bride and a stuffed shirt husband, an ex-husband, a gutter press reporter, a mischievous younger sister, a disreputable father and uncle, and a fusspot mother-of-the bride. Mix together, stir and allow to simmer.

Result: a screwball comedy with clever wordplay that ticks along to an inevitable conclusion, with laughs along the way.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gwen Davis was the backbone of this production as Tracey Lord, the rich, privileged and spirited heiress on the eve of her wedding. Gwen was word-perfect and ran through a gamut of emotions whilst keeping a cultured North American accent throughout. Kathy Buckingham-Underhill was excellent, inevitably stressed by her daughter’s forthcoming wedding but terrified that her husband’s philandering would be exposed, particularly when gutter reporter Mike (Mark Oram) inveigled himself into the house.

Most Popular

Maintaining the accents was a bridge too far for some of the cast and seemed to distract some who spoke too quickly or indistinctly, and in some cases becoming too sing-song. This was the first night and this experienced cast is likely to settle into their roles as the run progresses. Much of the play relies on verbal sparring and the plot became complicated as this dysfunctional family tried to trick the reporter and his photographer Liz (Eleanor Lake) with confused identities, to try to prevent skeletons in the family cupboard being revealed. Adam Turner (Tracey’s ex-husband Dexter) was suitably suave.

Director Graham Underhill-Buckingham did well with this lengthy production. The first act dragged a little, but the pace picked up in the next two acts, and there were seemingly lengthy gaps between laughs, suggesting that the script would have benefitted from some editing.

The elegant style of 1940s Philadelphia was conveyed superbly by Rosie Gowers (costumes) and Jeevan Nangla (set design). This was an ambitious production which conveyed well the Hollywood era of black and white screwball comedies relying on script and plot rather than sex, violence and special effects.